Tesla Debuts ‘Lunar Silver’ for Model S/X in Canada

John Quintet
1 hour ago

model s x lunar silver

Tesla has officially unveiled a new paint colour option, ‘Lunar Silver,’ for its Model S and Model X vehicles, reports Tesla North. This announcement follows speculation and sightings of the colour at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California last week.

‘Lunar Silver,’ available for an additional $3,300 CAD, is priced the same as the ‘Ultra Red’ option. Other colour choices such as Solid Black, Deep Blue Metallic, and Pearl White Multi-Coat remain at $2,000 CAD, while Stealth Grey continues to be the standard, no-cost colour.

According to Tesla, ‘Lunar Silver’ is a metallic paint with a hint of blue, reminiscent of the ‘Quicksilver’ seen on the Model Y.

The anticipation began last week on May 18, when The Kilowatts observed a silver Model X at Tesla’s Fremont factory parking lot. Initially, many speculated it to be the ‘Quicksilver’ paint making its way to the flagship SUV. However, it is now confirmed that the sighting was likely the new ‘Lunar Silver.’

The new ‘Lunar Silver’ colour option looks to spur sales of Tesla’s flagship sedan and SUV, which are produced in California. A Model S starts at $97,990 CAD, while the Model X starts at $107,990 CAD in Canada. Last month, Tesla cut prices across the board and these changes also applied to Canada.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

SpaceX Achieves First Video Call via Starlink Direct to Cell Satellites

SpaceX on Tuesday announced it had successfully tested its first video call using Starlink Direct to cell satellites, which is an ambitious plan to bring cell coverage for the entire planet, targeting faraway places that typically have no signal. "First video call on @X completed through @Starlink Direct to Cell satellites from unmodified mobile phones!...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Tesla Launches Powerwall 3 in Canada

Tesla announced the launch of its Powerwall 3 home energy storage system in Canada on Wednesday (via Tesla North). The Powerwall 3 is designed to detect power outages and recharge using either solar energy or the local grid, ensuring you stay online. It stores clean energy produced by solar systems for use at night or...
Austin Blake
1 week ago

Tesla Cuts Prices in Canada for Model 3/Y, Model S/X

Tesla has reduced the prices of its entire vehicle lineup in Canada, mirroring recent price reductions in other markets such as the U.S, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The price adjustments come as the automaker tries to boost demand amidst a challenging economic climate, with its Q1 earnings yesterday below Wall Street expectations, with both revenue and...
Austin Blake
1 month ago