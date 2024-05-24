Tesla Debuts ‘Lunar Silver’ for Model S/X in Canada

Tesla has officially unveiled a new paint colour option, ‘Lunar Silver,’ for its Model S and Model X vehicles, reports Tesla North. This announcement follows speculation and sightings of the colour at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California last week.

‘Lunar Silver,’ available for an additional $3,300 CAD, is priced the same as the ‘Ultra Red’ option. Other colour choices such as Solid Black, Deep Blue Metallic, and Pearl White Multi-Coat remain at $2,000 CAD, while Stealth Grey continues to be the standard, no-cost colour.

According to Tesla, ‘Lunar Silver’ is a metallic paint with a hint of blue, reminiscent of the ‘Quicksilver’ seen on the Model Y.

The anticipation began last week on May 18, when The Kilowatts observed a silver Model X at Tesla’s Fremont factory parking lot. Initially, many speculated it to be the ‘Quicksilver’ paint making its way to the flagship SUV. However, it is now confirmed that the sighting was likely the new ‘Lunar Silver.’

The new ‘Lunar Silver’ colour option looks to spur sales of Tesla’s flagship sedan and SUV, which are produced in California. A Model S starts at $97,990 CAD, while the Model X starts at $107,990 CAD in Canada. Last month, Tesla cut prices across the board and these changes also applied to Canada.