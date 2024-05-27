Apple Designers Discuss M4 iPad Pro in Interview

Apple’s design team recently shared some insights into the latest iPad Pro.

Molly Anderson, industrial designer, and Scott Brodrick, iPad category manager, shared insights with French publication Numerama (via MacRumors) about the new iPad Pro, emphasizing its incredible thinness at 5.1 mm (because that’s all what we were asking for?).

“Portability is at the heart of the iPad experience,” said Anderson. “In 2010, our design intention with the first iPad was to create a magical sheet of glass, a digital sheet of paper. We have never been closer to that original idea.” Brodrick added, “The new iPad Pro offers the same battery life that people appreciate. It’s about finding the right balance.”

The Apple Design Studio is a collaborative space rarely seen by the public. “Our habit is to meet people in the studio, put models on the table, and sketches on the walls,” Anderson described. The studio’s open design fosters easy exchange of ideas.

Apple integrates the iPad, keyboard, and Pencil as a cohesive unit, with attention to details like a digital shadow on the screen when using the stylus. “We imagined a digital shadow to make you feel like you’re holding a real pencil. It convinces you it’s a piece of paper,” said Steve Lemay, human-machine interface designer.

When asked about the vertical Apple logo on the iPad, Anderson revealed, “I think that could change; it’s not set in stone. We are considering it.” Such a move could take some ‘courage’, folks.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro has the newest Apple Silicon, the M4 chip, which is not even in a Mac yet. Meanwhile, your expensive iPad Pro continues to be handicapped by the iPadOS. Let’s hope WWDC will bring some major changes to iPadOS to either give it the option to run macOS or bring more desktop-like capabilities.

For the iPad Pro’s new thinner design–would you have rather kept its original thickness for increased battery life?