Apple’s AI Features at WWDC Revealed, Says Report

Next month, Apple kicks off its annual developer conference, known as its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), where it usually previews its latest software updates.

This year, Apple plans to focus heavily on AI-related features, in what appears to be an attempt to keep up with some of the impressive AI breakthroughs shared by OpenAI, Google and Microsoft.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared some of the expected features coming from Apple at WWDC. Check out a summary of what he was told can be expected next month from Apple:

Project Greymatter : A suite of AI tools integrated into core apps such as Safari, Photos, and Notes.

: A suite of AI tools integrated into core apps such as Safari, Photos, and Notes. Enhanced Notifications : Operating system features for better notifications.

: Operating system features for better notifications. On-Device vs. Cloud Processing : Less computing-intensive tasks will run on the device, while more demanding ones will use cloud processing.

: Less computing-intensive tasks will run on the device, while more demanding ones will use cloud processing. Voice memo transcription

Photo retouching with AI

Improved Spotlight searches

Enhanced Safari web search

Automatic email and text message reply suggestions

Siri Upgrade : More natural interactions based on Apple’s large language models and an advanced version for the Apple Watch.

: More natural interactions based on Apple’s large language models and an advanced version for the Apple Watch. Generative AI for Emojis : Custom emojis created on the fly based on user text, thanks to AI

: Custom emojis created on the fly based on user text, thanks to AI Revamped iPhone Home Screen : Users can change app icon colors and their placement.

: Users can change app icon colors and their placement. Smart Recaps : Summaries of missed notifications, messages, web pages, news articles, and more.

: Summaries of missed notifications, messages, web pages, news articles, and more. Privacy Assurance : Continued commitment to privacy despite cloud processing for AI features.

: Continued commitment to privacy despite cloud processing for AI features. Partnership with OpenAI: Integration of OpenAI’s chatbot into iOS 18, with potential future agreements with Google.

For the first time, it seems Apple will let iPhone users customize the Homescreen and allow for new icon placements and icon colours. This has been available on Android for ages now.

It will be interesting to learn how Apple plans to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into iOS 18. Apple is so worried about privacy that it surely will have to take steps to ensure information from Apple users can be opted out from being used to train OpenAI’s generative AI.

One thing is for sure, Apple has some work to do to convince everyone that it can still make some AI breakthroughs like other tech giants like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI. If Siri doesn’t have working AI superpowers in iOS 18, expect riots in the streets.