Google Chromebook Plus Gets Gemini and AI Features

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Chromebook plus gemini

Google announced today the introduction of several new AI features for its Chromebook Plus laptops, with prices starting at $549 CAD.

The new tools include Magic Editor, Help Me Write, and Gemini, bringing AI features to all Chromebook Plus laptops.

Help Me Write allows users to generate text from scratch using prompts or to rewrite existing text to make it more formal, shorter, or completely rephrased.

Chromebook gemini

Chromebook Plus users can now create personalized AI wallpapers for their devices and video calls. With a variety of prompts, users can generate backgrounds thanks to the power of Google’s AI image generators.

Pre-installed on Chromebook Plus, the Gemini app brings lots of AI features. Through the end of the year, Chromebook Plus owners will have free access to the Google One AI Premium plan, which includes Gemini Advanced, Gemini for Workspace, 2TB of storage, and more.

Exclusively available on Chromebook Plus laptops, the Magic Editor in Google Photos allows users to edit photos with ease. By selecting a photo and using the Magic Editor, users can edit objects, adjust lighting, and improve backgrounds with a few simple clicks.

Other new features include smoother setup with Android phones, Google Tasks integration, seamless GIF screen recording, and a new Game Dashboard.

Existing Chromebook users will receive these updates automatically over the next week. New Chromebooks from HP, Acer, and ASUS are available at retailers such as Amazon.ca, Best Buy, Staples, and Costco.

YouTube video

