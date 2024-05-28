New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2023
Paramount+ has shared its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in June 2024.
Highlights include the third season of Mayor Kingstown, set for June 2. The series stars Canadian Hugh Dillon, as detective Ian Ferguson. Dillon is also the co-creator of the series. Let’s see how much longer they can stretch out this show.
Also coming next month is Yellowstone: One-Fifty on June 21, a docuseries where Kevin Costner shares the history of the 150th anniversary of the founding of Yellowstone National Park.
Check out the full slate of new shows and movies coming to Paramount+ Canada in June 2023 below:
Sunday, June 2
- Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+ Original, Season 3 Premiere
Tuesday, June 4
- Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing
- Scream 5
Thursday, June 6
- Second Chance Champions
Friday, June 7
- My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes
- Transformers: Earthspark, Paramount+ Original, Season 2 Premiere
- Café Daughter 🍁
Monday, June 10
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Tuesday, June 11
- How Music Got Free
- Hugo
- Blaze and the Monster Machines, new episode block
Thursday, June 13
- My Wife and Kids, Seasons 1-5
Friday, June 14
- Has Fallen Trilogy
Tuesday, June 18
- A Quiet Place Part 2
- Nacho Libre
- Serving Sara
Friday, June 21
- Yellowstone: 150
- No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie
Tuesday, June 25
- 21 Bridges
- Baby Shark’s Big Show, new episode block
- I Smile Back
Friday, June 28
- Alone Australia, Season 2
Paramount+ pricing in Canada is as follows:
- Basic (with ads): Stream on one device at a time and experience in full HD for $6.99 (CAD) per month or $61.99 (CAD) per year.
- Standard: Stream on two devices at once, experience in full HD, download and watch on the go—all for $10.99 (CAD) per month or $97.99 (CAD) per year starting in April.
- Premium: Stream on four devices at once, experience in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, download and watch on the go—all for $13.99 (CAD) per month or $124.99 (CAD) per year.