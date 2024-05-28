New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2023

Paramount+ has shared its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in June 2024.

Highlights include the third season of Mayor Kingstown, set for June 2. The series stars Canadian Hugh Dillon, as detective Ian Ferguson. Dillon is also the co-creator of the series. Let’s see how much longer they can stretch out this show.

Also coming next month is Yellowstone: One-Fifty on June 21, a docuseries where Kevin Costner shares the history of the 150th anniversary of the founding of Yellowstone National Park.

Check out the full slate of new shows and movies coming to Paramount+ Canada in June 2023 below:

Sunday, June 2

Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+ Original, Season 3 Premiere

Tuesday, June 4

Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing

Scream 5

Thursday, June 6

Second Chance Champions

Friday, June 7

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes

Transformers: Earthspark, Paramount+ Original, Season 2 Premiere

Café Daughter 🍁

Monday, June 10

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Tuesday, June 11

How Music Got Free

Hugo

Blaze and the Monster Machines, new episode block

Thursday, June 13

My Wife and Kids, Seasons 1-5

Friday, June 14

Has Fallen Trilogy

Tuesday, June 18

A Quiet Place Part 2

Nacho Libre

Serving Sara

Friday, June 21

Yellowstone: 150

No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie

Tuesday, June 25

21 Bridges

Baby Shark’s Big Show, new episode block

I Smile Back

Friday, June 28

Alone Australia, Season 2

