PlayStation Days of Play Deals Begin May 29, Offering Discounts and PlayStation Plus Perks

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

PlayStation’s annual Days of Play celebration officially begins May 29. Running through until June 12, those within the PlayStation community can take advantage of discounts, activities, and additional PlayStation Plus games.

As part of Days of Play, PlayStation has revealed the monthly PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for June. Starting on June 4th for subscribers, SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4 will be available to play. Additionally, EA Sports FC 24, which was added as part of the May wave, will remain available until June 18th.

On top of the normal release schedule, PlayStation’s Days of Play is offering bonus titles across the Classics Catalogue, PS VR2 and a Game Trial. This includes the following:

Classics Catalogue (Available for Premium members starting June 11)

  • Tomb Raider Legend
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Games (Available to Extra and Premium members)

  • Dredge | PS4, PS5 (available May 29)
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 | PS4 (available May 31)
  • Cricket 24 | PS4, PS5 (available June 5)
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5 (available June 7)

PS VR2 Games (Available for Premium members starting June 6)

  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
  • Walkabout Mini Golf
  • Synth Riders
  • Before Your Eyes
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2

Game Trial (Available for Premium members starting May 29)

  • WWE 2K24 | PS4, PS5

On top of access to additional games, Play Days is offering hardware discounts via PlayStation Direct. Unfortunately, this won’t be available to Canadians as orders cannot be shipped outside of the U.S. That said, Between May 29 to June 9, new players who join PlayStation Plus can save up to 30% on a 12-month membership plan. Local dates may vary, however.

Finally, Starting on May 29,  players can access brand-new avatars, commemorating popular titles offered through PlayStation Plus during Days of Play. These can be redeemed for free on your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by visiting the PlayStation Plus Days of Play page.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Designers Discuss M4 iPad Pro in Interview

Apple’s design team recently shared some insights into the latest iPad Pro. Molly Anderson, industrial designer, and Scott Brodrick, iPad category manager, shared insights with French publication Numerama (via MacRumors) about the new iPad Pro, emphasizing its incredible thinness at 5.1 mm (because that’s all what we were asking for?). “Portability is at the heart...
John Quintet
15 hours ago

Ontario Premier’s Staff Chief Used Gmail for Official Work: Report

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff routinely used his Gmail account for government-related communications, reports Global News. This contradicts Sackville’s statements to Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner that he only used his official email for government work. Global News reviewed numerous emails from Sackville's Gmail account involving document sharing, stakeholder concerns, and communications strategies for the...
John Quintet
21 hours ago

Elon Musk’s xAI Nabs $6B in Funding, Said to Build Super Computer

Elon Musk’s xAI has announced the successful completion of its Series B funding round, raising $6 billion. The funding round saw participation from key investors, including Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal and Kingdom Holding and more. Since its inception in...
Austin Blake
22 hours ago