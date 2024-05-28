PlayStation Days of Play Deals Begin May 29, Offering Discounts and PlayStation Plus Perks

PlayStation’s annual Days of Play celebration officially begins May 29. Running through until June 12, those within the PlayStation community can take advantage of discounts, activities, and additional PlayStation Plus games.

As part of Days of Play, PlayStation has revealed the monthly PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for June. Starting on June 4th for subscribers, SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4 will be available to play. Additionally, EA Sports FC 24, which was added as part of the May wave, will remain available until June 18th.

On top of the normal release schedule, PlayStation’s Days of Play is offering bonus titles across the Classics Catalogue, PS VR2 and a Game Trial. This includes the following:

Classics Catalogue (Available for Premium members starting June 11)

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Games (Available to Extra and Premium members)

Dredge | PS4, PS5 (available May 29)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 | PS4 (available May 31)

Cricket 24 | PS4, PS5 (available June 5)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5 (available June 7)

PS VR2 Games (Available for Premium members starting June 6)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2

Game Trial (Available for Premium members starting May 29)

WWE 2K24 | PS4, PS5

On top of access to additional games, Play Days is offering hardware discounts via PlayStation Direct. Unfortunately, this won’t be available to Canadians as orders cannot be shipped outside of the U.S. That said, Between May 29 to June 9, new players who join PlayStation Plus can save up to 30% on a 12-month membership plan. Local dates may vary, however.

Finally, Starting on May 29, players can access brand-new avatars, commemorating popular titles offered through PlayStation Plus during Days of Play. These can be redeemed for free on your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by visiting the PlayStation Plus Days of Play page.