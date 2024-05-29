Apple Pencil Pro Takes Center Stage in New ‘Worlds Made on iPad’ Ad [VIDEO]

Apple has just published a new ad titled “Worlds Made on iPad” on its official YouTube channel, highlighting the capabilities of the iPad Pro featuring the powerful M4 chip, paired with the new Apple Pencil Pro.

The advertisement, set to the catchy tune “Concentrate” by Billy Lemos featuring Dua Saleh, showcases actress Sofia Wylie against green-screen footage, which is then artistically transformed into three distinct animated backdrops by different illustrators using the iPad Pro.

Apple describes the video as “One piece of green screen footage interpreted by different animators using iPad Pro powered by the M4 chip, and the new Apple Pencil Pro.”

Accompanying the main ad, Apple has also shared a behind-the-scenes YouTube Short. This additional content offers viewers a glimpse into the creative process, showcasing how the illustrators utilized the new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro to craft the animated scenes.

The behind-the-scenes footage spotlights the seamless integration of hardware and software, highlighting the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro’s ease of use and precision.

Launched on May 15, alongside the new iPad Pro and iPad Air, the Apple Pencil Pro introduces several innovative features, and is exclusively compatible with the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models.