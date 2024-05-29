Lux Launches New ‘Kino’ App for Advanced iPhone Videography

Lux, a startup known for its acclaimed pro photography iPhone app Halide, has expanded its repertoire with the launch of a new video capture app, Kino (via TechCrunch).

The app’s release this week, follows six months of anticipation since Lux first hinted at the app’s development back in December 2023. Designed to cater to both professional and amateur videographers, the app aims to simplify the process of shooting cinematic video on iPhone.

Lux recognizes that while the app might not be used for major film productions, it provides powerful tools for those looking to enhance their video quality. The app’s dual approach ensures it is robust enough for professionals yet accessible to beginners.

Upon launching Kino, users can customize their experience by choosing their level of expertise, which adjusts the app’s settings accordingly. Beginners can benefit from in-app lessons and tips that cover the basics of video production.

One of Kino’s standout features is the Instant Grade option, which allows users to apply a color preset to their videos with a single press of the record button. This feature, combined with Apple’s support for log video encoding in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, enables high-quality video capture with minimal post-processing.

Kino also boasts an AutoMotion feature that simplifies achieving a 180-degree shutter angle, producing the ideal amount of motion blur for cinematic effects without requiring complex adjustments.

Key features of the Kino app include:

Audio levels and device notifications

Recording format presets

Time left display

RGB waveform

Manual focus with focus peaking

Lockable user interface

Kino is available now with an introductory price of CAD $12.99, offering users a limited-time discount before the price increases to $25.99.