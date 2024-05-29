OpenAI Establishes Safety Committee to Oversee AI Developments

In an effort to enhance the safety and security of its artificial intelligence developments, OpenAI has announced the formation of a new Safety and Security Committee.

The newly established committee will play a crucial role in ensuring these advancements align with stringent safety and security standards. This initiative is part of OpenAI’s ongoing commitment to developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) responsibly.

The Safety and Security Committee’s first order of business will be a thorough evaluation of OpenAI’s current safety measures and protocols. Over the next 90 days, the committee will scrutinize existing processes and propose enhancements to ensure robust safeguards are in place.

The committee boasts a lineup of technical and policy experts within OpenAI, including:

Aleksander Madry, Head of Preparedness

Lilian Weng, Head of Safety Systems

John Schulman, Head of Alignment Science

Matt Knight, Head of Security

Jakub Pachocki, Chief Scientist

These experts will collaborate to provide comprehensive oversight and direction on safety and security matters. Additionally, OpenAI will seek advice from renowned external experts in the field, such as former cybersecurity officials Rob Joyce and John Carlin, to further fortify their approach.

The committee’s efforts will be instrumental in navigating the complex landscape of AGI development.

As the organization pushes the boundaries of AI capabilities, it remains equally focused on addressing potential risks and ensuring that its innovations are developed with the highest standards of responsibility.