Google Details 7 New Android Features: Edit Sent Messages and More

Google has announced seven new Android features it says are designed to enhance user experience and functionality across devices, according to details shared by Jan Jedrzejowicz, Director of Product, Android and Business Communications, on Thursday.

Edit Sent Messages

Android users can now edit messages sent via Google Messages. By tapping and holding a sent RCS message, they can correct typos, add missing words, or clarify the message within 15 minutes of sending.

Apple currently allows iMessages to be edited up to 5 times within 15 minutes of sending it, a feature that debuted in iOS 16.

Seamless Hotspot Sharing and Device Switching

An upcoming update will allow Android users to connect their tablets or Chromebooks to their phone’s hotspot with a single tap, bypassing the need for a password (iOS hotspots already allow this). Additionally, users will be able to switch devices during a Google Meet call by tapping the Cast icon, enabling a smooth transition between an Android phone, tablet, or web browser.

New Emoji Kitchen Combinations

Android is introducing new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations. Users can create unique stickers, such as mixing a disco ball with headphones, and share them via Gboard, just in time for festival season.

Google Home Control from Home Screen

A new Google Home Favorites widget is now available for the phone’s home screen. This feature allows users to manage and control their smart devices directly from the home screen, offering quick access to functions like adjusting room temperature or turning off lights. The widget is accessible to those enrolled in Public Preview.

Wear OS Watch Smart Device Management

Wear OS smartwatch users can now add the Google Home Favorites tile and complication to quickly view and control their smart home devices. This update allows for easy management of devices, such as unlocking doors or dimming lights, directly from the wrist.

Enhanced Payment Options with Google Wallet

Wear OS watch users in the U.S. and Germany can now make secure payments using PayPal through Google Wallet. This feature allows for convenient transactions without needing to use a phone. No word on support for Canada yet for this features.

Digital Car Key Expansion

The digital car key feature, which enables users to lock, unlock, and start their car using their phone, is now available on select MINI models and will soon be compatible with Mercedes-Benz and Polestar electric vehicles. This feature also allows users to securely share their digital car key with others.