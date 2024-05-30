Shake Shack Toronto Opening Date Announced for June

American fast food chain Shake Shack announced on Thursday its first Canadian location at Yonge and Dundas in Toronto will have an opening date on June 13th at 11:00 AM. The company’s burgers are a step up from In-N-Out and this is exciting news for Canadian fans of the restaurant that first started in New York City.

In line with its mission to “Stand For Something Good,” Shake Shack has partnered with local sources to offer exclusive menu items and unique collaborations with Ontario-based businesses.

To celebrate its Canadian debut, Shake Shack has developed several exclusive dessert items using locally sourced ingredients. Highlights include:

Maple Salted Pretzel Shake : Vanilla frozen custard blended with pretzels and maple syrup, topped with whipped cream and crushed pretzels.

: Vanilla frozen custard blended with pretzels and maple syrup, topped with whipped cream and crushed pretzels. I Heart Butter Tart Concrete : Vanilla frozen custard blended with brodflour butter tarts and flaky salt.

: Vanilla frozen custard blended with brodflour butter tarts and flaky salt. More S’mores Concrete : Chocolate and vanilla frozen custard with toasted marshmallow sauce, fudge sauce, graham crumbs, and chopped chocolate pieces, topped with a graham cracker dipper.

: Chocolate and vanilla frozen custard with toasted marshmallow sauce, fudge sauce, graham crumbs, and chopped chocolate pieces, topped with a graham cracker dipper. Shack Attack Concrete: Chocolate frozen custard blended with brownies, fudge sauce, chocolate chunks, and cocoa nibs from Chocosol.

These all sound tasty and your waistline is going to hate you.

The menu will also feature regional beer and wine selections, including ShackMeister Ale brewed by Bellwoods Brewery and Shack Red and Shack White vinted by Rosewood Winery.

For your puppy friends, Shake Shack has partnered with Wufers to offer treats like Bag O’ Bones, Shack dog biscuits, and Pooch-inis—vanilla frozen custard topped with Shack dog biscuits.

Shake Shack is using Canadian farmers for custom Angus beef burgers and whole white meat chicken, all raised without antibiotics.

In addition to these local collaborations, Shake Shack is dedicated to supporting community organizations. A portion of overall sales will be donated to Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue charity. Additionally, 5% of Shack2O water bottle sales will benefit Water First, which addresses local water challenges in partnership with Indigenous communities. Another 5% of More S’mores Concrete sales will be donated to Campfire Circle, which provides camp-inspired programs for children with cancer or serious illnesses.

Burgers from Shake Shack are smash burgers where they are smeared thin so the surface for caramelized meat increases, bringing more flavour. The company’s potato buns are next level (from Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Pennsylvania), while their fries are far superior to the airy mess of the “fries” from In-N-Out. Will the Canadian version of Shake Shack live up to U.S. standards (Chipotle in Canada just doesn’t taste the same)? Let us know in comments when Shake shack opens next month in Toronto.

Shake Shack customers should be able to order ahead using the company’s mobile app to skip the line, but as of writing the Canadian version of the iPhone app isn’t in the App Store yet.