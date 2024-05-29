Bell 5G+ Speeds in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo Just Got Faster

Bell has announced the deployment of 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, boosting speeds on its 5G+ network.

The new 3800 MHz spectrum acquired in 2023, is expected to provide even faster and more responsive mobile experiences, with theoretical peak download speeds reaching up to 4Gbps in select areas.

Bell says it is testing these faster speeds right now in a partnership with Samsung. Both companies are testing 5 Component Carrier aggregation (5CCA) on the Galaxy S24 series. Using 5CCA means the smartphone can access 3800 MHz spectrum and other available 5G spectrum together, such as the company’s 3500 MHz network.

As of today, Bell says it reached a North American first by successfully conducting a 5CCA test over a live network, reaching download speeds exceeding 2Gbps – the fastest recorded in Canada to date in the field.

“Our commitment to innovation reaches new heights today as we begin deploying 3800 MHz spectrum, which will offer customers access to the country’s fastest mobile technology yet,” said Stephen Howe, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Bell, in a statement on Wednesday.

Let us know if you’re seeing faster 5G+ speeds in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo on your compatible device or not.