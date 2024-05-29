Bell 5G+ Speeds in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo Just Got Faster

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Bell has announced the deployment of 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, boosting speeds on its 5G+ network.

The new 3800 MHz spectrum acquired in 2023, is expected to provide even faster and more responsive mobile experiences, with theoretical peak download speeds reaching up to 4Gbps in select areas.

Bell says it is testing these faster speeds right now in a partnership with Samsung. Both companies are testing 5 Component Carrier aggregation (5CCA) on the Galaxy S24 series. Using 5CCA means the smartphone can access 3800 MHz spectrum and other available 5G spectrum together, such as the company’s 3500 MHz network.

As of today, Bell says it reached a North American first by successfully conducting a 5CCA test over a live network, reaching download speeds exceeding 2Gbps – the fastest recorded in Canada to date in the field.

“Our commitment to innovation reaches new heights today as we begin deploying 3800 MHz spectrum, which will offer customers access to the country’s fastest mobile technology yet,” said Stephen Howe, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Bell, in a statement on Wednesday.

Let us know if you’re seeing faster 5G+ speeds in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo on your compatible device or not.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Bell

New on Crave: June 2024

Bell Media’s Crave has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in June 2024. Highlights include the STARZ original series Power Book II: Ghost, with its season premiere on June 7. Love Island USA is coming on June 11, while the biggest anticipated arrival is HBO’s House of the Dragon second...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

Loblaw, Rogers and Bell Teaming Up to ‘Rip Off Canadians’, Says NDP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has urged the commissioner of the Competition Bureau to investigate a partnership between Canada’s largest grocery chain, Loblaw, and Glentel, which is owned by Rogers and Bell. “Loblaws isn’t content just ripping off Canadians when it comes to their groceries. Loblaws is teaming up with Rogers and Bell to rip off...
John Quintet
6 days ago

Bell Network Targeted by Copper Cable Thieves in Welland Again

Bell's network in the Welland, Ontario region has been targeted by vandals once more. Last weekend, Bell teams worked around the clock to restore services following a copper theft incident. However, the newly repaired cables were damaged again this morning due to another attempted theft, said Bell on Wednesday. Welland is located about 30 minutes...
John Quintet
1 week ago