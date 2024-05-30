Telus Expands Mobility for Good Program to Low-Income Families

Telus has launched its Mobility for Good for Low Income Families program, expanding its support to families across the country who receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit. The program offers discounted access to the company’s Mobility for Good plans, providing connectivity to families in need.

Previously, Mobility for Good served 500,000 Canadians, including youth aging out of foster care, low-income seniors, Indigenous women at risk of violence, government-assisted refugees, and other marginalized groups.

With the expansion, an extra 800,000 families eligible for the maximum Canada Child Benefit can now benefit from the program and apply through the Telus website.

Mobility for Good offers low-cost wireless service to Canadian families receiving the maximum Canada Child Benefit. Customers can either bring their own device or receive a $75 discount towards purchasing a refurbished smartphone through Telus subsidiary, Mobile Klinik.

The program provides two plans: a 3GB 5G+ plan for $25 per month and a 10GB 5G+ plan for $35 per month. Both plans include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, and unlimited data at reduced speeds after the high-speed data limit is reached.

On top of this, the plans offer features like call display, conference calling, call waiting, and voicemail. New customers also get a free SIM card, and there are no contracts or cancellation fees. Digital literacy and safety workshops through Telus Wise are also free.

According to Telus, 97 per cent of Mobility for Good participants reported that the program made it easier to stay connected to friends, family, and support workers, while 86 per cent said it helped them find resources during a crisis.