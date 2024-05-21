Telus to Invest $24 Billion in Ontario Network Expansion

Telus is set to invest more than $24 billion over the next five years to expand and improve its network infrastructure and operations across Ontario.

The announcement follows previous declarations of $10 billion in Quebec and $17 billion in B.C. to similarly expand networks and operations.

“At Telus, we know that a reliable and powerful network is essential in keeping Ontarians connected to the people, information and resources that matter most,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus, in an issued statement on Tuesday. “That is why we are investing more than $24 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum in Ontario over the next five years, bringing our total commitment to $73 billion across Canada by 2028.”

Telus says its 5G network is also being improved with ORAN technology across Ontario and nationwide. The company is also using AI to plan new network builds to optimize coverage and network performance. New cell towers are coming to Ottawa and Windsor.

Since 2000, Telus says it has invested more than $68 billion in Ontario to build and develop network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum.