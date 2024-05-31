iMessage to Reportedly Get Animated Text Effects in iOS 18

Apple is gearing up to launch a new text effects feature in the Messages app with the upcoming iOS 18, according to insiders familiar with the development, MacRumors reports.

Currently, iMessage users can enhance their messages with bubble effects or full-screen effects like invisible ink and confetti. The forthcoming update will take this a step further, enabling users to animate specific words within their messages.

This addition is expected to work seamlessly with the Messages app’s new RCS support in iOS 18, which might extend these text effects to green bubble messages as well.

While we eagerly await confirmation, there is speculation that Apple could also introduce text formatting options such as bold, italics, and underline, enhancing the richness of iMessage communication.

Another significant upgrade in iOS 18’s Messages app is an AI-powered autocompletion tool. This feature is said to be designed to streamline messaging by predicting and suggesting words and phrases as you type.

The inclusion of RCS (Rich Communication Services) support marks a substantial improvement over the traditional SMS standard.

RCS offers features akin to iMessage, including higher-resolution photos and videos, audio messages, typing indicators, read receipts, the ability to send messages over Wi-Fi, and enhanced group chat functionality.

Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 10. Developers enrolled in the Apple Developer Program will have access to the first beta version immediately following the announcement.