Rogers Opens TTC Wireless to All Carriers, Including Telus and Bell

Rogers announced today the activation of its 5G network in key areas of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system. The move aims to provide seamless connectivity for transit riders across all major Canadian wireless carriers.

Effective today, customers of all major Canadian wireless carriers can access 5G services in specific areas of the TTC subway system. These include all stations and tunnels in the Downtown U on Line 1, as well as thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank on Line 2.

Rivals Telus and Bell have been working with Rogers to join the TTC wireless network, ahead of the mandated October 3 deadline set by the federal government, after the Big 3 telcos failed to come to an access agreement. The cheeky Rogers image above says, “welcome aboard the 5G train, Bell and Telus.”

“Our team has been working around the clock to introduce an immediate solution so all riders can connect when travelling on the busiest sections of the TTC subway system,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada.

“For over 10 years, subway riders have been without mobile phone services and the Rogers team is pleased to step up and make 5G a reality for all riders today,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Rogers, who noted that the company’s tech staff designed a solution to add capacity, enabling Bell and Telus customers to join the network.

Earlier this year, Rogers acquired the TTC subway’s cellular network from BAI Canada. The company pledged to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to expand 5G services and improve 911 access across all 75 subway stations and nearly 80 kilometers of track. Today’s announcement marks the next phase in Rogers’ plan to modernize and enhance the network’s capacity and service quality.

To prepare for the launch, Rogers conducted comprehensive tests, including live calls featuring Toronto Maple Leafs Defenceman Morgan Rielly. The tests confirmed the network’s readiness for public use.

Telus and Bell have been notifying their customers that TTC wireless access is coming and that should happen by tomorrow’s deadline.

Check out the video below: