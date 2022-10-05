Starbucks App Now Lets You Order Ahead in French in Quebec

If you frequent Starbucks for your coffee needs, the company has announced you can now use its mobile app on the iPhone to order ahead in French.

“Hi there! If you’re in Québec, you can now order ahead in French using the Starbucks app!”, said Starbucks in its app update release notes on Tuesday.

The Starbucks app lets customers order ahead from their smartphone to skip lines at stores. The app has built-in Rewards to collect Stars, while it also allows in-store customers to pay with the app.

It’s also possible to send a digital Starbucks Card from the app, while also manage your existing Starbucks Card balance, check purchase history and also find store locations near you. The app also lets you tip baristas as well.

Click here to download the Starbucks app for the iPhone.