Bell and Ontario Expanding Fibre Internet to 117,000 Homes and Businesses for $1.13 Billion

Bell announced on Thursday it has partnered with Ontario’s Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP) to expand fibre internet to over 117,000 homes and businesses in the province.

Ontario will invest $484 million, while Bell will invest over $650 million into the partnership, that will see the latter’s fibre internet network reach over 80,000 locations across the province by 2025, including areas such as Bracebridge, Carleton Place, French River, Hastings Highlands, Huntsville, Kenora, Madoc, McKellar, Mississippi Mills, Nipissing, Renfrew, Sundridge, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

Bell says the partnership with AHSIP means it will fully fund fibre internet to 37,000 extra homes and businesses.

“Bell is proud to partner with the Government of Ontario on this historic initiative to bring our all-fibre broadband network to even more hard to reach communities across the province,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell, in a statement. “In 2022 alone, Bell’s capital expenditures will reach approximately $5 billion, an unprecedented commitment to invest in building better communities across Canada, made possible by progressive policies at all levels of government to encourage facilities-based competition and investment.”

Earlier today, Bell announced it saw wireless revenue for Q2, while net profits dipped 11%, to only $654 million for the quarter.