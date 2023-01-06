Bell and Snapchat Launching New 5G Toronto Raptors AR Lens Experience

A new augmented reality (AR) experience is coming from Bell and Snapchat for Toronto Fans with a 5G smartphone.

Available today, Bell and Snap Inc. are debuting what they’re calling the “first ever 5G multi-user AR basketball experience on Snapchat.”

The new Bell 5G Toronto Raptors AR Lens debuts tonight and will only be available at four upcoming Toronto Raptors Welcome Toronto games at Scotiabank Arena. The lens will allow fans to shoot hoops in real-time by participating in the Bell 5G Shot Clock Challenge on Snapchat with thousands of other players, using the latter’s AR technology.

Team Gold versus Team Black will allow fans to shoot virtual hoops together in ‘pop a shot’ style basketball, as seen in the screenshot below:

“We’re excited to partner with Snap to bring together Bell’s 5G network leadership with a world leader in augmented reality. With the power of 5G, Snap can offer Snapchatters new, fully immersive fan experiences, starting with live sporting events. This is just another example of our commitment to Canadians and how we’re delivering the latest technology and best experience,” said Claire Gillies, EVP Marketing and President Consumer, Bell, in statement.

The new Snapchat lens will debut for tonight’s Raptors game versus the New York Knicks. Other games where Raptors fans can use the new AR lens will be on: January 21 against the Boston Celtics, February 10 against the Utah Jazz, and March 18 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If you have a 5G smartphone and plan, you can join the interactive experience by opening the Bell 5G Shot Clock AR Lens in Snapchat or scanning the Snapcode presented on the Jumbotron. Non-5G smartphone users can also participate on 4G or LTE networks but they only get a single player experience.

“We are proud to work with Bell to showcase the unprecedented capabilities that AR and 5G can bring to consumers across Canada. We know that sports brings people together and that connectivity whether at home or in the stands is integral to the overall fan experience – and we look forward to unlocking more of the magic of AR together,” said Anne Laurenson, Senior Director, Global Carrier Partnerships, Snap Inc.

Snap says there are now more than 6 billion AR Lens plays per day, according to Matt McGowan, General Manager, Canada, Snap Inc.