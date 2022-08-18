Bell Fibe TV iOS App Gains Updated Main Menu for Easier Searching

For users of the Bell Fibe TV iOS app, it was updated on Wednesday to bring a new main menu.

According to Bell, the revamped main menu means it’s now easier to search for on-demand movies and shows.

The Bell Fibe TV app lets cable and satellite subscribers watch TV programming on the go, plus manage recordings and download content for offline viewing.

Back in April, the Bell Fibe TV app gained a new ‘My Watchlist’ to set favourites to view later, while also adding more information when selecting a title, to inform viewers of where they can watch them.

Click here to download Bell Fibe TV in the App Store.