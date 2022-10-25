Bell Ventures Launches to Invest in Startups Using its 5G and Fibre Networks

Bell announced on Tuesday the launch of Bell Ventures, which will invest in Canadian startups that are leveraging the company’s 5G and PureFibre networks.

Bell Ventures will “encourage development of early-stage and growth companies that harness the power of Bell’s networks to drive growth and adoption of advanced technological solutions,” explains the company.

“We’re delighted to introduce Bell Ventures, and support companies that are developing innovative technology solutions that make the most of our 5G and fibre networks. There are many companies in Canada, and around the world, that can benefit from Bell’s investment, expertise and access to technology. As the largest communications company in Canada, we have the opportunity to support Canadian growth and innovation,” said Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BCE and Bell Canada, in an issued statement.

Early-stage and growth companies that have advanced tech solutions in the areas of network security, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, telematics, clean technology, augmented / virtual reality (AR/VR), and the metaverse, for example, will be sought after by Bell Ventures. These startups will benefit from Bell by leveraging the latter’s expertise in scaling up and also getting access to strategic partners.

Startups such as AST SpaceMobile, Metaverse Mind Lab, Sanctuary AI, Tiny Mile, and Grandé Studios are recent investments by Bell Ventures, with the latter led by Curtis Millen, Head of Bell Ventures and Senior Vice-President, Corporate Strategy & Treasurer, Bell.