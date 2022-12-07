Crave Holiday Promo 2022: Save 25% Off Top Gift Cards Again

Bell Media’s streaming service Crave is back with another promo for the holidays, again offering 25% off its top gift card.

Last year, Crave offered 25% off its $100 gift card, resulting in customers paying $75, saving a cool $25 off. For 2022, Crave is offering up the same promotion again.

You can buy a gift card by visiting crave.ca/gift. There are $25, $50 and $100 cards available, but the 25% off only applies for the latter, towards a Crave subscription.

Crave says gift cards will see their entire value credited to your Crave account upon redemption, while a Canadian address is required to activate and redeem gift cards, which do not expire.

According to the fine print, Crave says this 25% off gift card offer ends on January 4, 2023 at 11:59PM EST.

