Lucky Mobile Flash Sale Offers 4GB Data Bonus for 12 Months

Bell’s prepaid brand Lucky Mobile has launched ‘flash sale’, offering up to 4GB of bonus data for 12 months.

The 4GB data bonus is actually broken down to two required actions. For plans $35 per month or higher, you will get a 2GB per month bonus for 12 months. If you register for Auto Top-Up (pre-authorized credit card payments), you’ll get an extra 2GB of bonus data per month, making it 4GB total.

Lucky Mobile’s 3G plan that starts from $35 includes 2.5GB of data. But the 4GB extra makes it a $35/6.5GB plan for 12 months.

Lucky Mobile’s 4G plan that starts from $35 with 1GB of data. So the 4GB bonus data works out to $35/5GB for 12 months.

Looking at rivals Public Mobile (Telus), they have a $35 plan with 3GB of 4G speed data. But right now a $40 promo plan includes 15GB data at 4G speeds, which is a better plan if you pony up $5 more.

Chatr (Rogers) has a $35 plan with 2.5GB data plus 2GB extra with auto-pay.

The company says this “promo” ends on March 15, 2023.