Rogers and Bell Waive Long Distance Charges to Turkey and Syria, But Not Roaming

Yesterday, Telus and Koodo announced they were waiving long distance and roaming charges to Turkey and Syria, following two devastating earthquakes affecting both countries.

Today, Rogers/Fido and Bell/Virgin Plus followed suit, announcing they were waiving long distance calls and texts sent from Canada to Turkey and Syria.

But these two carriers will not be waiving roaming calls, data and text for existing customers currently in these nations, like Telus.

“To help Canadians stay connected to loved ones following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Rogers is temporarily waiving long-distance calls, and SMS for Rogers, Fido and chatr customers to both countries until Feb 28, 2023,” said Rogers on Twitter. The same message was sent from the Fido Twitter account.

“Bell is waiving long-distance charges for calls to Türkiye and Syria,” reads a notice on the telecom’s website.

“To assist Canadians concerned about their loved ones in Türkiye and Syria, effective immediately, we will be waiving all Home phone and Mobility Postpaid Long Distance charges for calls and text messages from Canada to Türkiye and Syria until February 28, 2023. This will be applied automatically. No action is required by our customers,” continues the message.

The same message was sent out from the Virgin Plus Twitter account.