Rogers and Bell Waive Long Distance Charges to Turkey and Syria, But Not Roaming

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

rogers twitter turkey

Yesterday, Telus and Koodo announced they were waiving long distance and roaming charges to Turkey and Syria, following two devastating earthquakes affecting both countries.

Today, Rogers/Fido and Bell/Virgin Plus followed suit, announcing they were waiving long distance calls and texts sent from Canada to Turkey and Syria.

But these two carriers will not be waiving roaming calls, data and text for existing customers currently in these nations, like Telus.

“To help Canadians stay connected to loved ones following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Rogers is temporarily waiving long-distance calls, and SMS for Rogers, Fido and chatr customers to both countries until Feb 28, 2023,” said Rogers on Twitter. The same message was sent from the Fido Twitter account.

“Bell is waiving long-distance charges for calls to Türkiye and Syria,” reads a notice on the telecom’s website.

bell turkey syria

“To assist Canadians concerned about their loved ones in Türkiye and Syria, effective immediately, we will be waiving all Home phone and Mobility Postpaid Long Distance charges for calls and text messages from Canada to Türkiye and Syria until February 28, 2023. This will be applied automatically. No action is required by our customers,” continues the message.

The same message was sent out from the Virgin Plus Twitter account.

Other articles in the category: Bell

TTC Subway Needs Cell Coverage from Rogers, Bell, and Telus: Experts

Torontonians and experts are once again calling for Rogers, Bell, and Telus to provide underground cellular service on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway amid an uptick in violent incidents, including stabbings, armed robberies, and assaults, on the line in recent months — reports CityNews Toronto. In 2012, BAI Communications won a 20-year, $25 million...
Nehal Malik
3 days ago

Bell Canada Q4 2022: Revenues Up 7.7%, Profits Drop 13.8%

Bell Canada today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. For its wireless business, Bell reported $2.666 billion in operating revenue for Q4, an increase of 7.7% year-over-year. The company also beat its Q3 2022 wireless revenue of $2.466 billion. For 2022 as a whole, Bell...
Nehal Malik
5 days ago

Staples to Exclusively Sell Bell Services, Rogers and Telus Dropped

Staples Canada and Bell announced a multi-year exclusive agreement on Tuesday, to sell Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile wireless and wireline services at Staples stores across Canada for both consumers and small businesses. Both companies will also partner to sell Bell services to medium businesses through the Staples Professional sales team. Beginning in late […]
Gary Ng
1 week ago