Rogers, Fido iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders Begin September 9

When can you pre-order an iPhone 14 with Rogers and Fido?

According to the website of both wireless carriers, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro reservations will launch on Friday, September 9, 2022—the same date as Apple.ca.

The iPhone maker’s pre-orders will begin at 5am PT/8am ET, again (west coasters again feeling the pain after all those ‘favourable’ midnight times in the past).

Both Rogers and Fido websites have featured sections on the homepage dedicated to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

“iPhone 14 Pro. Pro. Beyond. Coming soon. Pre-order 9.9”, reads the Apple caption on the Rogers and Fido websites.

Last year, Rogers and Fido launched iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro on early Friday morning and offered the devices with Upfront Edge pricing on contract, but with a $198 markup versus Apple.ca on select models.

With iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pricing not changing a whole lot this year, expect financing and Upfront Edge pricing to remain roughly the same. Again, you’ll likely need to pay a higher monthly plan, plus a monthly fee for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

At this point, your best bet is to still get a cheaper bring your own device plan, then upgrade your phone by purchasing it outright from Apple. Want to save money? Always buy last year’s iPhone or the year before.

Click here to check out iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pricing in Canada.