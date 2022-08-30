Rogers Internet is Down for Some Customers in Ontario and Quebec

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Rogers outage montreal

Some Rogers customers may be questioning their purpose in life, as the company’s internet service is down for the count for select customers in Ontario and Quebec.

According to various tweets online, Rogers internet is down for the count for some customers, with some outages starting this morning:

Downdetector is showing customers saying their Rogers internet is down or intermittent, with mentions of Toronto, Thornhill, Kanata, Mississauga, Newmarket, North York, Orangeville, Cambridge, Alliston and more being affected today.

An iPhone in Canada reader let us know their Rogers internet is not working in the Montreal area (Dorval). The Rogers app has a message that reads, “we’re working quickly to resolve a wireless network issue in your area.”

The Rogers internet outages are giving some of these customers flashbacks to the devastating internet and cellphone outage that occurred nationwide in July, where 13 million people were taken offline.

It was just last week Rogers touted it was “committed to Canadians”, reiterating its plans to strengthen networks for reliability, and plunging $20 billion over five years to do it.

Are you experiencing any issues with your Rogers internet right now? Or from earlier today?

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Rogers Launches Apple TV+ on Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming

Rogers announced on Friday it now supports Apple TV+ on Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming, available as of today. This means Rogers customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ shows and originals right from their existing Ignite TV services. For new and existing customers, they can get a free 3-month Apple TV+ trial when...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Fido Offering $45/35GB Promo Plan for Select Customers–Check Your Account

Image via RFD user 'joychung' Rogers-owned Fido is offering up a promo $45/35GB plan for select customers, including those in Quebec and Ontario. According to existing Fido customer ‘joychung’ on RFD, they noted the special plan was mentioned in their online account in Quebec, but only viewable when you go to Change Plan > Data...
Gary Ng
4 days ago