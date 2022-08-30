Rogers Internet is Down for Some Customers in Ontario and Quebec

Some Rogers customers may be questioning their purpose in life, as the company’s internet service is down for the count for select customers in Ontario and Quebec.

According to various tweets online, Rogers internet is down for the count for some customers, with some outages starting this morning:

First day back after some time off and @rogers has been down for 6 hours. 🤦‍♂️ #ldnont — Jeff Sage (@jeffsage) August 29, 2022

Few days ago I got a big long email from @Rogers about how they were committed to making things better after that massive outage a while back. Welp, my internet is down again — elcor_parkour (@ElcorParkour) August 29, 2022

@BlueJays @rogers you can’t even get your WiFi working at the @RogersCentre. And my internet has been down all day at home and spotty all last week. Time to make a switch. pic.twitter.com/pbAlY74VXy — Matt Dubuc (@matt_dubuc) August 30, 2022

Internet down here today again since noon. Dropping you like 10th grade history. Pathetic service, unreliable. — Ham Solo (@supomus) August 29, 2022

@Rogers Stop me if you've heard this one before … Outages are the worst! And I've been dealing with one since 7 am this morning. What's going on? Postal code M9N. — Colin Smith (@oldmugsy) August 29, 2022

Downdetector is showing customers saying their Rogers internet is down or intermittent, with mentions of Toronto, Thornhill, Kanata, Mississauga, Newmarket, North York, Orangeville, Cambridge, Alliston and more being affected today.

An iPhone in Canada reader let us know their Rogers internet is not working in the Montreal area (Dorval). The Rogers app has a message that reads, “we’re working quickly to resolve a wireless network issue in your area.”

The Rogers internet outages are giving some of these customers flashbacks to the devastating internet and cellphone outage that occurred nationwide in July, where 13 million people were taken offline.

It was just last week Rogers touted it was “committed to Canadians”, reiterating its plans to strengthen networks for reliability, and plunging $20 billion over five years to do it.

Are you experiencing any issues with your Rogers internet right now? Or from earlier today?