Rogers Offering Free 10GB Monthly Data and Bill Credits to ‘Valued Customers’

Rogers on Wednesday starting notifying customers of some free “special offers” in the form of monthly data and bill credits.

Many Rogers customers on RFD received text messages today notifying them of a 10GB data bonus for 24 months, no strings attached. “We’re offering you an exclusive 10 GB of bonus data that’s renewed every month for 24 months, totally free with your current plan. Its our way of showing our appreciation to our most valued customer—that’s you!”, says the text message.

Customers need to take action to claim the offer by signing into their My Account online, find the offer and click “get this offer.” Rogers says this freebie will start on a customer’s next bill.

Many that received this text noted they are on the Rogers $45/50GB Infinite plan, while others said they were on a $30/20GB plan.

A separate freebie received by iPhone in Canada reader, Allan, details a $10 monthly discount for 15 months. He is on a $40/50GB plan that now drops to $30/50GB for 15 months.

“We want to offer you an exclusive $10 monthly discount for the next 15 months. Its our way of showing our appreciation to our most valued customer—that’s you!” says Rogers, again.

Again, in order to claim the free Rogers bill credits, one needs to sign into their account online, head to their offers page and then claim the “exclusive present”.

Others also noted Rogers subsidiary, Fido, is doling out a 5GB monthly data bonus that doesn’t expire, as long as they stay on their current Fido plan.

Did you get any special offers from Rogers or Fido today? You can send us screenshots to tips@iphoneincanada.ca.