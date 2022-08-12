Rogers Outage Still Causing ‘High Complaint Volumes’ One Month Later, Says CCTS

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) says it is an “independent agency that helps resolve complaints about telecommunications and television services from individual and small business customers, fairly and free of charge.” When consumers have a telecom complaint (phone, internet, cellphone, etc), an issue filed with the CCTS is usually resolved.

In regards to the recent Rogers nationwide outage, the CCTS announced on Friday it saw “a higher than usual call volume” on July 8, the day of the Canada-wide disruption that shutdown the entire INTERAC network, some 911 emergency businesses and internet and cell service for consumer and business customers.

Despite the Rogers outage taking place over a month ago, the CCTS said the outage that affected Rogers, Fido and Chatr customers is still resulting in “high complaint volumes related to this issue.”

“We are reaching out to Rogers to better understand its intended approach to customer disputes about the outage,” said the CCTS in a statement.

The CCTS says customers affected by the nationwide outage need to first contact Rogers to resolve matters.

“We encourage customers to be clear with Rogers about what they would consider to be a reasonable resolution given their specific circumstances. If customers remain unsatisfied after giving Rogers a reasonable opportunity to resolve the issue, the CCTS’ services may be available to them. Consumers can submit a complaint directly on our website, or contact the CCTS if they require assistance,” said the agency.

Rogers provided customers with five days of prorated service credits—instead of initially offering two days—for the outage to earn back customer trust.