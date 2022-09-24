Rogers, Telus, Bell Donate $50K to Hurricane Fiona Relief and More

Nehal Malik
30 mins ago

Image: Bell

As Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Atlantic Canada, telecommunications services are more instrumental than ever in ensuring that Canadians can stay connected with their loved ones and emergency services.

To that end, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is organizing telecom operators in the impacted areas to “ensure their services are working to the fullest extent possible in these circumstances and to assist each other if services go down.”

Minister Champagne said in a tweet earlier today that he has spoken to the CEOs of pertinent operators about the matter.

On the operators’ side, each of the Big Three (Bell, Rogers, and Telus) announced a $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross and other local charities to support efforts on the ground.

Rogers furthermore announced it would waive fees for long-distance calls within Canada and give eligible customers 50GB of free mobile data to use until September 28.

Telus, meanwhile, has waived charges for calls, texts, and data overages for all customers impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

The company is also facilitating customers in donating directly to relief efforts. Telus customers can donate $20 to the cause by texting DONATE to 41010.

Bell is offering an extra 50GB of mobile data to eligible customers in Atlantic Canada and the Magdalen Islands, valid until September 28. Like Telus, Bell has also set up a direct donation line for customers. Bell customers donate $10 to relief efforts by texting FIONA to 20222.

In addition to offering relief, it is imperative for telecom operators to maintain their networks and ensure their services stay online. According to Bell, most of its network equipment sites across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Québec/Îles-de-la-Madeleine are operational, including more than 70 that have been hit by power outages.

The company is deploying generators to the remaining affected sites to bring services back online in those areas. Bell is also working with utilities to restore the power supply, the company said.

Other articles in the category: Bell

What’s New on Crave: October 2022

Bell Media has announced what’s coming to streaming service Crave in October 2022. Highlights include the season two premiere of HBO’s Avenue 5, along with season two of The White Lotus. Check out the full listings below of what’s coming to Crave for October 2022 on HBO, HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and what’s leaving this […]
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Bell Named ‘Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2022’ Winner by PCMag

PCMag has released its 10th annual Fastest Mobile Networks Canada results, this time for 2022. This is where the publication drives across Canada to test wireless speeds and coverage with its array of devices. For 2022, the fastest mobile network crown goes to Bell, seeing maximum download speeds of 1373 Mbps, versus Rogers in second […]
Gary Ng
4 days ago