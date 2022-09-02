Rogers, Telus, Bell Donate $50K to Pakistan Flood Relief, Waive Calls, Texts, Roaming Charges

Telus announced on Friday it is donating $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Pakistan Floods Appeal, to support the country impacted by monsoon rains. The announcement comes after rivals Rogers and Bell made their own announcements on Thursday.

On top of the donation, Telus says it is waiving all long distance home phone, mobile calls and SMS charges from Canada to Pakistan.

For Telus customers inside Pakistan at the moment, the telco says it is waiving all roaming charges for calls, text and data, said a spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada.

Telus says Canadians can also donate to relief efforts by texting PAKISTAN to 20222 from their mobile phone, to donate $10.

Rogers announced a similar $50,000 donation yesterday, while it is also waiving charges like Telus for communications to Pakistan, and roaming charges for customers in the country still (including Fido and Chatr). Rogers customers can send a $5 donation by texting ROGERS to 20222.

Bell also announced the same as its rivals, including a $50,000 donation to the Red Cross and also similar waiving of calls/texts to Pakistan and roaming charges for those in the country at the moment. Bell customers can donate $10 by texting PAKISTAN to 20222.