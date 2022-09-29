Rogers, Telus, Bell Waiving Long Distance Calls and Texts to Iran

Rogers, Telus and Bell announced this week they will be waiving all long distance calls and texts made from Canada to Iran. The temporary waiving of charges depends on carrier, postpaid and prepaid accounts, with different end dates.

“To help Canadians stay connected to loved ones, Rogers is temporarily waiving long-distance calls and SMS messages to Iran for Rogers,

@Fidomobile, and @chatrmobile customers until October 17,” said Rogers yesterday.

Telus said on Tuesday, “To ensure all customers can reach their loved ones in Iran, we’re waiving fees for long distance calling and text messaging until October 14,” which includes its flanker brand Koodo. Looks like its prepaid brand Public Mobile is not included.

“To assist Canadians concerned about their loved ones in #Iran, effective immediately, we are waiving post-paid fees for long-distance calls and text messages made from Canada to Iran until October 17,” said Bell on Wednesday. The waiving of charges also applies to its flanker brand Virgin Plus, but not its prepaid label Lucky Mobile.

Protests have erupted in Iran over the death of 22-year old woman, Mahsa Amini, said to have died in police custody after allegedly violating the nation’s strict hijab laws. State authorities have since cracked down on protests with force.

Canada’s ‘Big 3’ telcos also recently met with Industry Minister to discuss the outages linked to Hurricane Fiona in Atlantic Canada.