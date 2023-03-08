Virgin Plus Debuts $55/30GB Promo Plan, $50/20GB to Match Fido and Koodo
Bell’s Virgin Plus has launched a $50/20GB promo plan, matching a recent offer from Fido and Koodo.
According to the Virgin Plus website, the $50/20GB plan normally includes 10GB, but that has been doubled. It’s a “limited time offer” that works out to a $10/month credit for only 24 months. After that, the plan jumps back up to $60 per month.
We told you last weekend Fido had debuted a $50/20GB plan, while Koodo had the same as well. Fido makes you enter in a promo code to get the $10/month discount.
But now it looks like Virgin Plus has also offered a $10/month credit on its $65/30GB plan, taking it down to $55/30GB for 24 months for new activations:
As it stands, we are seeing the following plans right now for bring your own device:
Virgin Plus
- $55/10GB
- $50/20GB (after $10 credit x 24 months)
- $55/30GB (after $10 credit x 24 months)
Koodo
- $45/6GB
- $55/10GB
- $50/20GB (after $10 credit x 24 months)
- $65/30GB
Fido
- $55/10GB
- $50/20GB (after ($10 credit x 24 months)
- $65/30GB
It’s likely Koodo and Fido will match the Virgin Plus $55/30GB plan, expect that to happen sometime this week probably.