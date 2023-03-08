Virgin Plus Debuts $55/30GB Promo Plan, $50/20GB to Match Fido and Koodo

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

virgin $50/20GB

Bell’s Virgin Plus has launched a $50/20GB promo plan, matching a recent offer from Fido and Koodo.

According to the Virgin Plus website, the $50/20GB plan normally includes 10GB, but that has been doubled. It’s a “limited time offer” that works out to a $10/month credit for only 24 months. After that, the plan jumps back up to $60 per month.

We told you last weekend Fido had debuted a $50/20GB plan, while Koodo had the same as well. Fido makes you enter in a promo code to get the $10/month discount.

But now it looks like Virgin Plus has also offered a $10/month credit on its $65/30GB plan, taking it down to $55/30GB for 24 months for new activations:

virgin $55/30gb

As it stands, we are seeing the following plans right now for bring your own device:

Virgin Plus

  • $55/10GB
  • $50/20GB (after $10 credit x 24 months)
  • $55/30GB (after $10 credit x 24 months)

Koodo

  • $45/6GB
  • $55/10GB
  • $50/20GB (after $10 credit x 24 months)
  • $65/30GB

Fido

  • $55/10GB
  • $50/20GB (after ($10 credit x 24 months)
  • $65/30GB

It’s likely Koodo and Fido will match the Virgin Plus $55/30GB plan, expect that to happen sometime this week probably.

