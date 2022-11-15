Disney+ Launches on Shaw TV and Shaw Stream, Free with Select Bundles

Shaw TV and Shaw Stream customers with Fibre+ internet now have access to the Disney+ streaming service, available today.

“With the integration of Disney+ into Shaw’s robust content lineup, it’s now easier than ever for Shaw TV and Shaw Stream customers to watch the Disney classics they already know and love, as well as discover new originals, movies, mini-series, documentaries and more – all without having to switch between inputs,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications, in a statement.

Shaw’s voice remote can launch the streaming service when customers say, “Disney+”.

According to Shaw, new customers on select Fibre+ Internet 2-year ValuePlans with Shaw TV or Shaw Stream, can get Disney+ free for up to 24 months. That’s worth up to $287.76 in savings ($11.99 Disney+ x 24).

Shaw Fibre+ internet and Total TV bundles priced from $175 per month or higher qualify for free Disney+. But $175 and $185 per month plans only get it free for 12 months, while plans $199 and $239 get it free for 24 months. The aforementioned prices are for 2-year ValuePlans.

Shaw says after the promo period, customers will be charged the regular monthly rate of Disney+, with integrated billing found within the MyShaw app.

“We are excited to collaborate with Shaw on the expansion of Disney+ throughout Canada,” said Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+. “With this integration, we are continuing our efforts to deliver consumers seamless ways to experience our best-in-class platform and the incredible catalog of streaming content.”