Here are Rogers Plans for Shaw Mobile Customers Migrating Over

Rogers has shared its plans for Shaw Mobile customers, offering them a transition to their wireless network. This was promised as part of the mega-deal that saw Rogers acquire Shaw, with Freedom Mobile sold to Quebecor to appease regulators.

Shaw Mobile customers can retain their existing mobile numbers and pricing under these new equivalency plans, which come with a 5-year price guarantee until April 3, 2028.

“To qualify for the same pricing, customers must maintain their current Shaw Internet subscription and enroll in automatic payments with Rogers, if applicable,” says the company’s fine print.

By referencing their existing Shaw Mobile plan, customers can identify their new Rogers Mobile plan, which includes equivalent features:

Shaw Basic 1GB / Shaw Equivalent Rogers Mobile Plan:

Data of 1GB at speeds of up to 150Mbps, with a new feature of US-wide roaming, and unlimited Canada-wide and US-wide calling included.

Shaw 6GB / Shaw Equivalent Rogers Mobile Plan:

The 6GB national data plan, includes unlimited Canada-wide and US-wide calls, and new US-wide roaming.

Shaw 27GB / Shaw Equivalent Rogers Mobile Plan:

Transition to a 27GB national data plan, with additional features such as US-wide calls and roaming, plus Voicemail to Text service.

Shaw 27GB + Mexico / Shaw Equivalent Rogers Mobile Plan:

Customers move to a similar 27GB national data plan that includes roaming in US and Mexico, unlimited calls within Canada, the US, and Mexico, and a Voicemail to Text feature.

All plans continue to offer unlimited international messaging and features such as Call Display, Name Display, Call Forwarding, Call Waiting, Enhanced Voicemail, and Group Calling.

Rogers says the move ensures that Shaw Mobile customers transitioning to the Rogers network can enjoy enhanced services without losing any existing benefits. Sounds peachy.

Be warned though–this migration if you choose to accept will require a hard credit check by Rogers during this early voluntary migration period. You can migrate to one of these plans by calling Rogers customer service or using online chat.

Rogers says their systems have yet to integrate with Shaw yet so early problems can occur for early migrations (you’ve been warned).

Check out the chart below from the Rogers website:

If you’re a Shaw Mobile customer–did you switch over to any of these Rogers plans?