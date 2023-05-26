Rogers and Shaw’s Helicopter Sign Swap Closes Downtown Streets

The City of Vancouver has announced temporary road closures in the downtown area due to a helicopter operation on Friday, May 26, and Thursday, June 1. This operation, taking place in the Coal Harbour area, will see large-scale signage transported to the Shaw Tower, replacing the existing Shaw signs with new Rogers branding.

Given the Shaw Tower’s considerable height and the restrictions on ground-level access, the transportation and installation of the new signs require the use of a helicopter. During this period, all residences and businesses will remain accessible, but locals may intermittently experience noise from the helicopter and disruptions to street, sidewalk, and parking access.

The affected areas include:

The 200 block of Thurlow Street, which will be closed from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The 1000 block of W Waterfront Road, also closed from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The 1000 block of W Cordova Street will stay open, with temporary closures when the helicopter is in operation.

On Friday, May 26, the helicopter is scheduled to make eight flights, transporting the four sign pieces from the Shaw Tower to a staging area in Coal Harbour. The following week, on Thursday, June 1, twelve flights will carry six new sign pieces to the Shaw Tower. Each flight, depending on the weather conditions, will take approximately 10 to 15 minutes over a 2-3 hour period. The heaviest sign being transported weighs just under 1,500 lbs.

The Vancouver Police Department will be on-site to direct traffic during this period. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to adhere to all detours and “No Parking” signs. These restrictions will be lifted once the operation is completed.

The City of Vancouver is requesting that residents and those travelling in and around the affected area plan their journeys in advance and be prepared for potential delays due to these temporary closures.

Rogers completed its acquisition of Shaw back in early April. The first email sent to Shaw customers by Rogers pledged, “Please know we will work hard to earn your loyalty and deliver innovative services you can rely on.” The new company branding is ‘Rogers together with Shaw’, as part of the $26 billion merger approved by the federal government.