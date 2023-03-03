Freedom Mobile Debuts New 30GB, 40GB and 50GB Unlimited Data Plans

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile has debuted new unlimited data plans on its website, ranging from 30GB to 50GB for bring your own device customers.

Yesterday, Freedom Mobile had $45/25GB, $55/35GB and $65/45GB unlimited LTE data plans.

But today, these plans have become $45/30GB, $55/40GB and $65/50GB unlimited data plans for the same price, due to “5GB bonus data” added. These plans all include 1GB nationwide data and unlimited talk and text.

The company’s Canada/US unlimited data plan with 60GB remains at $75 per month. This plan includes 4GB data and unlimited talk and text in the U.S.

Other changes today? Freedom Data, Talk & Text plans also get a data bonus:

$30/3GB + 1GB data bonus

$35/6GB + 1GB data bonus

$25/500MB + 500MB data bonus

The fine print says, “You will receive the additional data every month as long as you remain active and in good standing on an Eligible Plan for that bonus data amount.”

Freedom says these offers are “available for a limited time and is subject to change or cancellation without notice.” These plans are not available for existing customers “who upgrade their phone through My Account,” says Freedom.