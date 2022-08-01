Koodo Back to School 2022 Promo: $45/15GB Plan in Quebec

The latest back-to-school 2022 offer from Telus-owned Koodo for customers in Quebec is in the form of a $45/15GB plan for bring your own phone.

This $45/15GB plan offers 4G speed data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international messaging, Call Display, Voicemail, Call Waiting and Conference Calling, and extra data at $13/100MB ($130/1GB).

Normally, this plan is $45 with 6GB, but a 9GB bonus takes it to 15GB total. You can save more by signing up under a referral with Koodo and get $25 in bill credits (spread out at $5/month for 5 months).

Flanker brand rivals Virgin Plus (Bell) and Fido (Rogers) are only offering $40/8GB, but this will likely change to match Koodo.

Currently, another back-to-school 2022 offer for Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus is a $45/20GB plan for bring your own device, available at corporate and retail stores.