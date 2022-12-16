Telus Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available

Telus has shared Boxing Week deals on its website, saying you can “stay cozy and shop online from the comfort of your home for the latest deals on phones, plans, TV & Internet, and accessories.”
The company has listed the following early Boxing Day deals on its website:
- Get a free 55” Samsung 4K TV – Valued at $749.99, you can get one when you bundle Optik TV & PureFibre Internet for 2 years
- $80/100GB plan ($10 credit for 24 months)
- Save up to $1,692 on iPhone 13 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back: $25 per month with Bring-It-Back; Get 1TB model for the price of 128GB
- Save up to $200 on iPhone 13 family with Trade-In
- PureFibre Internet 300 from $75/month
- $90/100GB Can-USA plan for talk, text and data
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bring-It-Back
- Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro and save up to $776 with Bring-It-Back
- Get an Xbox Series S for free when you sign on for Optik TV and Gigabit Internet for 2 years
- Get free latest iPad Air when you switch to Optik TV with internet from $135/month
- Get an Amazon Echo Show for $0 + $200 bill credit when you order Control + Video SmartHome Security
- Save $120 on Stream+ with an Unlimited 5G+ plan over 12 months
- Save up to $1,400 on iPhone 14 family with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In
- Gift yourself Crave, TSN, Sportsnet and live TV for only $45/month
- Save $50 on SmartWear Security
- Gift yourself Galaxy Buds2 with your Samsung Galaxy S22
- Save up to $1,160 on motorola edge with Bring-It-Back
- Try Online Security Standard with your first 3 months free
