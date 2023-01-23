Telus Creates ‘Consumer Solutions’ Division to Combine Multiple Teams

Telus on Monday announced the creation of Telus Consumer Solutions to “elevate” the company’s customer service and also unify its mobility and home offerings, it says.

The new division combines its Mobility Solutions and Home Solutions & Customer Excellence into a single consumer team. Zainul Mawji will be the Executive Vice-president and President of Telus Consumer Solutions.

Telus says it has also created a new role of Chief Product Officer, led by the appointment of Jim Senko, who will also have the role of Executive Vice-president of Telus Consumer Solutions. Senko will stay in his role until the end of 2023, when he will then retire from Telus. His role will be to “establish an integrated development function and lead product innovation” at the company.

“At Telus, we consistently seek opportunities to advance our organization and our product offerings strategically in order to exceed the ever-evolving expectations of the market and Canadians. The changes announced today represent the next chapter of TELUS’ exciting growth journey, propelling our efforts to optimize our market performance and capitalize on synergies across our company to fuel our long-term success,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, Telus, in a statement.

According to Telus, “Mawji will oversee the end-to-end design and delivery of TELUS products and services, and ultimately, offer customers the integrated experience they are looking for.”