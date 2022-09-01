Telus, CRTC to Bring Wireless Connectivity to Tallcree First Nation in Alberta

Tallcree Tribal Government in Northern Alberta announced on Thursday it will get wireless connectivity from Telus and the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Wireless connectivity is being funded by the CRTC Broadband Fund, with Telus to install two cellular sites in Tallcree First Nation. Construction is underway and expected to be finished by late 2024.

“We are pleased to announce to the communities of North and South Tallcree this tremendous opportunity for our people,” said Chief Rupert Meneen of Tallcree Tribal Government, in a statement. “We have been awaiting this announcement since 2019. Chief and Council and our Administration have worked in partnership with TELUS Wireless Services and the CRTC on this project for several years.”

Roughly 500 people live in North and South Tallcree, located along the Highway 88 corridor, located south of Fort Vermilion.

“We are proud to work alongside Tallcree First Nation and the CRTC to bring wireless connectivity to Tallcree First Nation members. This is part of our ongoing commitment to enable rural and Indigenous communities across the province, equipping residents and businesses with the speeds and coverage they need to connect to the people and information that matter the most,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operations Officer, TELUS, in a statement.

According to the Tallcree First Nation, wireless connectivity will benefit small businesses, keep families connected, offer distance education for youth and also enable a lifeline for emergencies.

