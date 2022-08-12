Telus Details $191 Million in Investments Across B.C. and Alberta

Telus has shed more light on its investments across B.C. and Alberta coming this year, as part of overall investments expected through 2026.
The company announced on Thursday it will be investing $8 million in Whistler and Squamish, and $19 million in Prince George in 2022, part of its $17.5 billion expected to be spent in the province through 2026 on its infrastructure, operations, and spectrum.
On Friday, Telus further detailed more investments coming to B.C.’s Lower Mainland, announcing $4 million is slated for Richmond; $105 million in Vancouver; $33 million in Surrey; and $13 Million for New Westminster, all of this spending set for 2022.
As for Alberta, Telus said Thursday it will be investing $3 million across the City of Lloydminster and $6 million across the Town of Stony Plain this year, similarly part of its overall $17 billion investment in the province through 2026.
In a boilerplate statement, these “generational” investments were called “a true demonstration of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast-to-coast with our world-leading wireless 5G and PureFibre networks,” according to Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus.
