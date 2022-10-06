Telus Ends Sponsorship with Hockey Canada for 2022-23, Joining Other Companies

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Amid Hockey Canada’s mishandling of alleged sexual assaults by players, the organization’s leaders have refused to step down, despite facing questions in front of Members of Parliament this week.

Sponsors are dropping Hockey Canada due to the lack of responsibility taken by the organization. On Thursday, Telus announced it would not be sponsoring Hockey Canada’s men’s programs for 2022-23, including the upcoming World Juniors tournament.

“We are deeply disheartened by the lack of action and commitment from Hockey Canada to drive necessary cultural change,” said Telus on Thursday. “We remain passionate fans and supporters of the sport of hockey and stand committed to enabling systemic change to make hockey safe for all.”

Other companies dropping Hockey Canada today include Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons, along with Skip the Dishes, Sobeys and Imperial Oil (Esso).

“I hope they understand the message and leave before they burn it to the ground,” said Minister of Sport, Pascale St-Onge after a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, reports CBC News.

Hockey Canada doubled down this week as interim board chair Andrea Skinner defended the organization at House of Commons committee on Canadian heritage on Tuesday, saying the organization would not be making any leadership changes, much to the anger of MPs.

TSN reported in May that Hockey Canada had used its own funding to pay out sexual assault settlements, to the tune of $8.9 million to 21 complainants since 1989, even using funds from minor hockey memberships to pay for these claims.

