Public Mobile Tries to Lure Back Ex-Customers with Sad Offer

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile has seen some customers jump ship from the company, after it announced it was ending its legacy rewards program, instead shifting everyone over to the new Public Points program.

Now, some customers that left Public Mobile are receiving some ‘winback’ offers to lure them back to the company. But the one deal shared on RFD shows Public Mobile isn’t trying hard enough to do so.

“We want you back. We have the offer to prove it,” hypes the email. “It looks like your Public Mobile account is no longer active. We want to make things right and win you back with this limited time offer. Resubscribe using email ____ today and get 15 Public Points that you can use toward monthly payments, add-ons and more.”

So Public Mobile thinks a measly 15 Public Points (worth just $15) will lure customers back? It sounds like it will have to try harder than that. The email doesn’t mention any special plan, only saying eSIM activations are $0 and there is a $0 activation fee, plus plans start $15/month.

Starting in May, the legacy rewards program will come to an end, and customers will be switched over to the newest Public Points program, which offers less value when it comes to lowering your plan and bill.

Public Mobile customers angry about the change have filed complaints with the CCTS, which acknowledged they are indeed seeing complaints roll in.

Did you receive this offer or any other ‘winback’ offers from Public Mobile?

