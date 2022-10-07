Telus, Koodo Network Down for Some, Data Not Working

According to user reports on social media, the Telus and Koodo network is currently down for some customers, affecting LTE and 5G networks. Some are saying 3G still works if you change it in settings (iPhone users: Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data > select 3G).

Downdetector noticed Telus was having issues with its network on Friday since 12:53pm PT/3:53pm ET. Reports are coming in from Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Calgary, London, Kitchener, Hamilton and more.

@koodo is Koodo/Telus got LTE outage now? 30 min now I got no internet — Tuan Ly (@tuanssj1) October 7, 2022

Now @TELUS is down? Will one of the telecom companies please try to provide the bare minimum service @TELUSsupport — Queen in the North (@glacialtide) October 7, 2022

Anyone else having Telus data issues? #telusdown? — Shayne M. (@Curler21) October 7, 2022

As of writing, we have yet to see Telus acknowledge any outages online, but that could change shortly. We’ve reached out to Telus and will update this story when we hear back.

