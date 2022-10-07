Telus, Koodo Network Down for Some, Data Not Working

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

telus outage 2022

According to user reports on social media, the Telus and Koodo network is currently down for some customers, affecting LTE and 5G networks. Some are saying 3G still works if you change it in settings (iPhone users: Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data > select 3G).

Downdetector noticed Telus was having issues with its network on Friday since 12:53pm PT/3:53pm ET. Reports are coming in from Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Calgary, London, Kitchener, Hamilton and more.

As of writing, we have yet to see Telus acknowledge any outages online, but that could change shortly. We’ve reached out to Telus and will update this story when we hear back.

Is the Telus working for you right now? Let us know where you’re located in the comments.

