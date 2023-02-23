Telus Partners with Amazon Web Services for New Smart Living Solution

Telus announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a smart living solution for home automation using all of your connected devices.

The solution will reduce the complexity of installing and managing connected home devices and services from multiple device manufacturers and service providers.

Telus says its smart living solution will make it easier for consumers to use existing and new smart home devices to automate home management tasks.

The solution will leverage AWS’s portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and support multiple IoT protocols.

“We’re in a unique position to create a new frictionless connected home experience for consumers across services and devices,” said Telus SVP Dwayne Benefield.

“Telus smart living solution will enable consumers to manage their new and existing devices from a single interface while using AI and ML to create cross-platform automation routines that simplify and enhance consumers’ lives.”

Michael Singer, Director for the Telco Industry, said in a statement, “the Telus smart living solution is a compelling example of how communication service providers can leverage their existing customer service solutions.”

The Telus smart living solution will be featured at the AWS Booth: Next Level, Upper Walkway, South Entrance, Fira Barcelona Gran Via at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 – March 2, 2023.