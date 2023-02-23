Telus Partners with Amazon Web Services for New Smart Living Solution

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Telus announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a smart living solution for home automation using all of your connected devices.

Telus logo 1

The solution will reduce the complexity of installing and managing connected home devices and services from multiple device manufacturers and service providers.

Telus says its smart living solution will make it easier for consumers to use existing and new smart home devices to automate home management tasks.

The solution will leverage AWS’s portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and support multiple IoT protocols.

“We’re in a unique position to create a new frictionless connected home experience for consumers across services and devices,” said Telus SVP Dwayne Benefield.

“Telus smart living solution will enable consumers to manage their new and existing devices from a single interface while using AI and ML to create cross-platform automation routines that simplify and enhance consumers’ lives.”

Aws logo

Michael Singer, Director for the Telco Industry, said in a statement, “the Telus smart living solution is a compelling example of how communication service providers can leverage their existing customer service solutions.”

The Telus smart living solution will be featured at the AWS Booth: Next Level, Upper Walkway, South Entrance, Fira Barcelona Gran Via at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 – March 2, 2023.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Best 5G Network in Canada? Rogers, Telus, Bell Compared by OpenSignal Again

Opensignal on Thursday published its latest 5G Experience and Mobile Network Experience Reports for Canada, comparing 5G and overall wireless services offered by Bell, Telus, and Rogers based on data collected between October 1 and December 29, 2022. The independent analytics company found the three national telecom operators tied for both 5G Reach and 5G...
Nehal Malik
3 hours ago

Watching Animal Videos Makes Canadians Feel Happier, Says Telus

According to a new survey from Telus, 80% of Canadians feel happier after watching animal videos online, while 63% of respondents said it improves their mood. The study found that half of the respondents prefer watching animal content online over other types of media. Furthermore, 70% of pet owners were motivated to get a pet...
Usman Qureshi
3 days ago

Here are Big Telecom’s Web of Brands in Canada, Explains TekSavvy [PIC]

Independent internet service provider TekSavvy recently started a Facebook ad campaign showcasing “big telecoms web of brands” in Canada, showing how Rogers, Telus, Bell and Videotron own numerous smaller companies. “Who REALLY owns your provider? It might surprise you,” says TekSavvy, noting it is “one of the last independent ISPs.” “We fight to keep Canada’s […]
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago