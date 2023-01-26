Telus Price Increase Coming for Customers on Older Unlimited Plans

Yesterday we told you about how Rogers is increasing the price of legacy unlimited Infinite wireless plans, and now it appears Telus is doing the same.

According to iPhone in Canada reader Michael, Telus recently emailed him about “upcoming changes to your mobility account,” then detailing how two lines on his account were set to increase in price by $5 per month.

Which plan going up in price? It’s the $80/30GB Peace of Mind plan Telus offered in March 2021. At the time, Rogers, Telus and Bell all offered the $80/30GB plan as a promo. Fast forward nearly two years, and Telus says the price is going up to $85 per month.

Telus explained in the email seen by iPhone in Canada, “As mentioned on your January bill, the monthly service charge for lines listed above on your account will be increasing. This change will be reflected on your February bill.”

This legacy Telus Peace of Mind plan includes unlimited nationwide talk and messages, with throttled data to 512 Kbps once the initial 30GB bucket is exhausted. The plan does not have a speed cap like current Telus unlimited data plans, such as its $70/25GB plan at up to 250 Mbps and $80/50GB plan at speeds up to 1Gbps, for example.

You may want to check your emails from Telus and your bills as well, to see if you'll be impacted by these upcoming price increases.