Air Canada Black Friday 2022 Deals: Aeroplan Points Bonus and More

Air Canada has launched Black Friday offers for 2022, offering deals on flights and a bonus when buying Aeroplan points.

For those looking to purchase Aeroplan points, you can get up to a 105% bonus, when you buy 4,000 or more points. Here are the bonus tiers:

Buy 4,000 – 29,000 points, receive a 60% bonus

Buy 30,000 – 70,000, receive a 80% bonus

Buy 80,000+ points, receive a 105% bonus

So you’ll need to buy 80,000 or more points to get the 105% bonus. It costs $70 to buy 2,000 points and $105 to buy 3,000 points.

For example, 4,000 points will cost $140 but you’ll get 2,400 bonus points. Logging into your Aeroplan account will show a drop-down menu of the bonus structure and pricing.

This offer period goes until November 29, 2022 at 2:59:59 AM ET.

As for Air Canada’s Black Friday 2022 sale on flights, here are the bonus Aeroplan deals on bookings:

50% Bonus Aeroplan points: Economy Class Flights and vacation packages

100% Bonus Aeroplan points: Business and Premium Economy Class Flights and vacation packages

5% Aeroplan points back: At least 1,000 – up to 25,000 pts on eligible flight redemptions

The Aeroplan website lets you pick one of the three options above, that apply if you book by November 27, 2022, and travel by June 30, 2023.

Other Air Canada Black Friday offers:

Book by November 24 for up to 40% off vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean, & more; $250 per couple off Canadian ski packages; or get great deals on Europe packages, & more

Until November 28, 2022, you can earn 1 bonus pt/$1 when you buy up to $750 in Air Canada Gift Cards, and 3 bonus pts/$1 on purchases over $750

Up to 25% points back when you register and redeem for a hotel stay at properties like the Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts

You can find these offers on the Air Canada website or the latter’s mobile app for iOS and Android.