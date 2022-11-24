Amazon Canada Black Friday 2022 Deals Now Live: Here are Top Sales

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air has reached clearance pricing at Costco, as the 13-inch laptop with 8GB RAM and upgraded 512GB SSD and 8-core GPU has been price dropped to $1,199.97. When this model launched with the upgraded 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, it cost $1,649 from Apple. With an upgrade to 512GB SSD […]
SpaceX Promo: Starlink RV Hardware on Sale in Canada
SpaceX has launched a new promo for its Starlink RV hardware in Canada, offering the starter hardware kit for CAD $589, saving new customers CAD $170 off the regular price of CAD $759 (via Tesla North). SpaceX has also launched a promo for its RV service in the U.S., offering up the first month of...
Twelve South Black Friday 2022 Deals Now Available
The Twelve South Black Friday 2022 sale is now underway. You can shop the best deals of the year on all of your favourite gear, now through Monday, November 28, 2022. Some of the best Twelve South products up for grabs on discount this Black Friday are: HoverBar Duo for iPad (starting at just $39.99)...