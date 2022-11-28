Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday 2022 Deals Now Available

Best AirPods 2 Black Friday Deal in Canada is Here: $99 (Save 44%)
If you’re looking for the best AirPods 2 deal for Black Friday, it’s available from Bell Canada (of all places). Yes, that’s right, Bell is selling Apple AirPods 2 for $99.98 on its website, which is far below the $129 Black Friday deal pricing we’re seeing on Amazon.ca and Walmart. As of writing, Bell is […]
Virgin Plus Black Friday Deal: iPhone 13 for $5/month with $45/50GB Plan
Virgin Plus has a new Black Friday deal that started today for Apple’s iPhone 13 with 128GB storage. You can get the iPhone 13 128GB for $5/month financing, with the current promo $45/50GB plan on a 24-month term. No upfront payments or bring-it-back terms. This deal was found at the Virgin Plus store at Square […]
Best Costco Canada Black Friday Deals 2022: Apple, TVs, Cellphones and More
Costco Canada notified members today of their Black Friday savings available both online and in-store, offering a variety of deals on tech and more. Check out some of the savings available from Costco.ca below… Apple Save on Select Macbook Air M1 – $150 OFF AirPods Pro (2nd gen) – $297 AirPods 2 – $149 Apple Watch […]