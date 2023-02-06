Amazon Deal: Spend $400 on Echo Devices, Save 10% Off

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Amazon Canada has a sale right now on its Echo devices, allowing customers to take 10% off on Echo and Alexa devices on a spend of $400 or more.

That’s a decent deal since there are also sales ongoing right now for various Echo devices, so this 10% discount is on top. You just need to use the promo code ECHO at checkout.

Amazon echo sale

Here are some of the most popular Echo devices on sale right now:

Hit up this link for all the Echo and Alexa devices included in the promotion. It’s unclear when the sale will end.

